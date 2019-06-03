|
Floydada- Arthur Kenneth Bean was born on September 18, 1929 on the family farm in Silverton, Texas to J.K. and Susie Bean. He passed away at the age of 89 surrounded by his family and loved ones on June 1, 2019. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Floydada. Interment will follow at the Floyd County Memorial Park in Floydada. Visitation will be at 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019 at Ann Bean's residence: 4621 93rd St, Lubbock, Texas 79424. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Floydada.
From an early age he learned to farm under the watch full eye of his father J.K. Bean. After graduating from high school he attended Draughan's business college. He met Madge Ann West at Linguish Falls and they married on August 8,1950. They began farming in the little community of South Plains. Began a family having two daughters Sue Diane and Carla Lynette. His family was the most important thing in his life. While taking care of his family he began flying. Flying and farming were his greatest and accomplished passions.
He was survived by his wife Madge Ann Bean of Lubbock, Texas. Two daughters Diane Morton and husband David of Houston Texas, Carla Davis and husband Randy of Slaton. Texas, two granddaughters Jean Niemi and husband Dave of Iowa and Rebecca Rennels of Slaton. Two grandsons Brad Davis of Slaton, Allen Claiborn and wife Nerea of San Antonio, seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Brother in laws Phillip Smitherman and Dale West and numerous nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by brothers, Walter and Donald Bean and sister, Mildred Smitherman.
The family would like to thank the Library of Legacy for their loving care.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 3 to June 4, 2019