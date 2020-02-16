|
Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Arthur (Art) Lee Cook, Jr., 89, of Lubbock, Texas will be 2:00 PM Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Ford Memorial Chapel-First Baptist Church with Dr. D.L. Lowrie officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Idalou Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 7:00 PM Monday, February 17, 2020 at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Arthur by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Arthur passed away February 14, 2020. Art was born August 28, 1930 in Wellington, TX to Arthur and Hattie Cook. He attended North Texas University; served in the National Guard as a Master Sergeant. He married Jody Kennedy on December 31, 1952 in Dallas, Texas. He worked for Furr's Inc. for twenty years, retiring in 1981; owned and operated Great Southwest Sales. He served on the international board of directors for Lions Club International. Art was District Governor and served on the State Council; also served as volunteer director of the Texas Boy's Ranch. He was twice Chairman of the Deacons and was a life deacon at First Baptist Church.
Art was a loving husband and father; He was affectionately known as PaPa by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Loved ones include wife, Jody Cook; son Dennis Cook and wife, Rebecca ; daughter Teresa Rowland and husband, Garry; daughter Kelly Crofoot and husband, Terry; son Shane Cook and wife, Jan; brother Walter Cook; sister Connie Hallmark and husband Dr. Carter Hallmark; sister Maxine Pattillo and husband, Gilbert; sister Betty Williams; seven grandson; fifteen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Texas Boy's Ranch-Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020