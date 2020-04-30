Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Lee "Ernie" Harris Jr.


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Lee "Ernie" Harris Jr. Obituary
Lorenzo- 46 passed away Sunday, April 19. 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lorenzo Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Arthur was born September 11, 1973 in Lorenzo, TX to Priscilla and Arthur Harris, Sr. He attended Lorenzo Elementary and Jr High School. He attended high school in Lovington, NM and Post, TX. Arthur leaves to cherish his memory; son, Marquis Harris; sister, Ruby Harris; brother, Royce Harris; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -