Lorenzo- 46 passed away Sunday, April 19. 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Lorenzo Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Arthur was born September 11, 1973 in Lorenzo, TX to Priscilla and Arthur Harris, Sr. He attended Lorenzo Elementary and Jr High School. He attended high school in Lovington, NM and Post, TX. Arthur leaves to cherish his memory; son, Marquis Harris; sister, Ruby Harris; brother, Royce Harris; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020