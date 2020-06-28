Arthur Long Jr.
1937 - 2020
Wolfforth- Arthur Long, Jr. 83, of Wolfforth was born Feb. 10, 1937 in Paris, TX to Arthur and Florence Ruth (Cooper) Long. He retired from truck driving after 51 years in the business. He drove for Cal Maine Foods, Furrs, USF Logistics & Old Dominion Freightlines. He married Marlene Smith May 11, 1956 in Clovis, NM. Arthur loved camping & fishing in the New Mexico Mountains. He enjoyed square dancing and spending time in Las Vegas, NV.

Arthur went to be with the Lord Friday, June 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter: Beverly Barham, 7 siblings: Bill, Betty, Bobby, Ruth, Nickie, Clara Mae, & Keith.

Those left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 64 years: Marlene Long, daughters: Linda Joiner (Mike), Brenda Tidsdale (Ricky), son: Keith Long (Malisa); his sister: Jinnie Bell (Lee); 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren with one on the way.

Viewing will be from 4 to 7pm Sunday at Wilsons' Funeral Directors Chapel. Graveside services will be at 2:30pm Monday, June 29, 2020 at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park with Chaplain Rob Wells of Hospice of Lubbock officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
