Lubbock- Dr. Arthur M. Elliot, 91, of Lubbock took his last breath while listening to Ave Maria on April 27, 2020. A Memorial Service will be scheduled when we can all gather together to honor his memory properly. His cremated remains will be interred in the Brand and Elliot niche in the Columbarium/Mausoleum in Lakewood Cemetery in Minneapolis, MN.
Arthur was born on Mother's Day, May 13, 1928 in Minneapolis, MN. to Emily Surr (Ingham) Elliot and Jay Rinaldo Elliot. He was educated in Margaret Fuller, Alexander Ramsey J.H., and Washburn H.S. Following his graduation, he enlisted in the Army Engineers. He was stationed at Ft. Richardson near Anchorage, AK in the 1st Combat Intelligence Platoon. Most of the men were Native Alaskans or Sourdoughs. He was trained in the care and use of sled dogs (MOS 458). When the platoon was deactivated, he was transferred to the Air Force 10th Rescue Squadron at Ladd Field near Fairbanks, AK where he continued working with sled dogs. At both assignments, he was trained as an Arctic Survival Specialist (MOS 3383). Part of the responsibility was to train pilots and crews in Arctic Survival techniques as well as possibly rescue people. This experience was the most exciting and memorable in his life.
Following his honorable discharge, he returned to Minneapolis and enrolled in the University of Minnesota. He earned BS, MS, and PhD degrees in the areas of Plant Pathology, Botany, Entomology, and became an avid Mycologist. Following graduation, 1961, he was hired by Texas Technological College, now Texas Tech University to teach about plant diseases, plants, fungi, and microbiology. He retired after 34 years.
He and Carol Ann Brand were married June19,1954. She was a Dietitian before and in the early years of their marriage. They were happily married for 64 years. Their four children are: Elisa Louise Elliot-microbiologist with Food and Drug Administration, Silver Spring, MD; Charles Lehrkind Elliot-Construction Manager for GRACO, Lubbock, TX; Cynthia Ann Elliot Van Landingham-"Cynthia Elliot Boutique" Woman's Boutique, McKinney, TX; and Andrea Marie Elliot-computer and STEM teacher, Lubbock, TX.
Arthur volunteered on the Board of Trustees of the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum Foundation since 1983. He served President for nearly 8 years and was the Coordinator of Horticulture since 1993. Trees, the Rose Garden, an accessible path system, raised garden beds, the wild flower garden, other garden beds, and daffodil displays were major Board activities he was involved in. Arthur sung in the Lubbock Chorale (under various names) since 1986 when a Texas Tech choral program was opened to non-students. He has also attended and sung in the Choir at St. Paul's-on-the-Plains Episcopal Church. Singing was a major pleasure in his life. He and his wife Carol Ann enjoyed the pleasure of world trips as well as those with their camper-trailers around the U.S. and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Ann Elliot, parents, Emily Surr (Ingham) Elliot and Jay Rinaldo Elliot, parents-in-law, Herbert and Thekla L. Brand, brothers Jay K. Elliot and Robert M. Elliot, and sister Ruth E. Bickford. He is survived by his sister Louise I. Rubbert, children, Elisa L. Elliot, Charles L. Elliot, Cynthia E. VanLandingham, and Andrea M. Elliot, grandchildren Elliot S. and Haven H. Van Landingham and Monygeywa D. J. and Melissa Elliot Neeley, great-granddaughter Serena Beth Neeley, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 3 to May 4, 2020