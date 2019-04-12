|
Lubbock- 77, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born on December 8, 1941 to Arthur McCuen, Sr. and Adell Eldridge Nichols. He was employed with Tex-Pack for several years until he retired. Arthur leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Erma McCuen; a daughter, Sharon Phillips; a son, Van Ray McCuen; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. James Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peace Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitations will be held from 3 to 6 today at Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019