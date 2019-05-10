|
Lubbock- Artie Durant Williams, Jr. 94 of Lubbock passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019. He was born February 24, 1925 to Artie Durant Williams, Sr. and Lillie Mae Judd in Dickens County. After graduating from Roaring Springs High School in 1942, A.D. enlisted in the U.S. Army June 18, 1946 and retired May 25, 1947. He married Lucille (Newton) Williams January 1, 1951 in Petersburg. They relocated from Plainview to Lubbock in 1960 and A.D. started working for the City of Lubbock as a Lubbock Firefighter until he retired in 1988. He was a member of Sunset Church of Christ, and the RV Clubs, The South Plains Drifters and The Rear-View Mirrors.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 68 years, Lucille; sons, Gary Williams and wife Lea of Shreveport, LA, Randy Williams and wife Christine of Lubbock; daughter, Carma McKenzie and husband Tim of Shallowater; sister, Wilma Newton of Abernathy; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Alex Kyle Williams.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Combest Family Funeral Homes.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 10 to May 11, 2019