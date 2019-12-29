|
Crosbyton- Born October 5, 1929 in Canyon Valley, Texas to Elvis and Viola Howell and died December 25, 2019. Married CD Cash in Crosbyton on September 19, 1947. She was a faithful member of the Crosbtyon Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Ray Howell and Johnny Howell; and one sister, Vaunda Buck. She is survived by her husband, CD, of 72 years; two sons and their wives, Gary and Danice Cash of Lubbock and Terry and Sandy Cash of Crosbyton; seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren. A memberial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019