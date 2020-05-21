Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Ashley Laverne Hawkins


1984 - 2020
Lubbock- 35 passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Praise Center Ministries. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 4 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Ashley was born on December 2, 1984 to the parentage of Anthony Carl Parson and Joyce Bailey. Ashley leaves to cherish her memories, her husband, Jabroderick Hawkin; her children, Zamarkas Hervey, ZaeBriauna Hawkins, and Zyriel Hawkins; father, Anthony Parson; mother, Joyce Bailey; father-in-law, Elroy Gregory; mother in law, Kattie (Terrance) Johnson; grandparents James Sykes and Laverne Sykes; grandparents, Rudolph Adams and Minnie Adams, brothers, Anthony Bailey and Antwoine Parson; brother-in-law, Ricky Luke; sisters, Alexis Parson and Anissa (Jeremey) George; sister-in-laws, LaCandria (Joseph) Johnson and Raivyn Luke; a host of other relatives and friends,
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020
