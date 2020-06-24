Lubbock- Ashly Powers Gamble, 26, was wrapped in the loving arms of Jesus when she died on June 7th, 2020, after a courageous battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis and Reactionary Thrombosis, in Lubbock, Texas. She was a wonderful mother to Paityn and Conner Powers, focusing all her love and life on them. In addition to her children, she leaves behind her mother, Shannon Hicks; grandparents, Jim and Maria Gamble and Darline Hunter; the father of her children, Mason Powers; Heather Houston, Stephanie Kunz, Judy Wall and her many other friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store