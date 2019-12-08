|
|
Ralls- Services for Audrey Lois Hudgens Landsdown, 71, of Ralls were held at 2:00 PM, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Ralls First Baptist Church with Rev. Sven Appleton officiating. Audrey Lois passed away at her home in Ralls. She was born July 29, 1948 in Crosbyton, Texas to Ira Douglas "Doug" and Leota (Bennett) Hudgens. Her grandparents were Samuel L. Bennett and Ruby (Bullock) Bennett, and W.R. Hudgens and Murtice (Henyan) Hudgens. She married Glenn Marvin Landsdown on August 7, 1967. They had 5 children - Michelle (now Appleton) of Slaton, Angela (now Harris) of Ralls, Carolyn (now Appleton) of Levelland, Brandon Landsdown of Stephenville, and Kevin Landsdown of Ralls. Audrey Lois is preceded in death by her sisters, Margaret Lesley and Deborah Holt, and her parents Doug and Leota Hudgens. Survivors include her five children, two nephews, 17 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and two arriving soon, and many other friends and family. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019