Audry Louise Long
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- Audry Louise Long, age 82, passed away peacefully on June 28th, 2020 and is survived by her children, Jay, Joe, Jeff, and Shelly, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Audry was born May 6, 1938 in Post, Texas to Albert and Dorothy Sparlin. After a short engagement, she married the love of her life, Sam Henry Long. They were married for 63 years when Sam passed away earlier in 2020.

She truly loved people and made friends easily. She and Sam were active in the VFW Post 2466 and held multiple service positions within the organization.

Audry had a tremendously creative soul and vibrant imagination. Her ever-busy hands always had multiple projects in work.

A private funeral service will be held at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Please celebrate the life of Audry by visiting www.Sandersfuneralhome.com.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
