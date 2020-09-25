Lubbock- Aurelio Felan Piña, devoted husband and loving father, died September 19, 2020, at his Lubbock home, with family members and his wife of 65 years at his side. He was 85.
Aurelio was born September 25, 1934, in Houston, Texas and raised in Robstown, Texas. He was one of seven siblings: Juan, Amelia, Lucia, Linda, Flory, and Dora. He learned carpentry as a trade and went on to start and operate his own business for twenty-five years. Aurelio was the first Hispanic hired by Southwest Specialty as a carpenter. He was involved in the construction of several projects at St. Patrick Catholic Church and other Catholic churches in Lubbock. He met his wife, Mine, in 1954 and the two married a year later and moved to Lubbock. Together they raised three children, and over their decades of marriage traveled throughout the country taking in its beautiful landscapes.
Aurelio loved to travel and enjoyed taking photographs just as much. He took a number of trips with family to Mount Rushmore, Rocky Mountain National Park, Yellowstone, and other national parks. Wanting to take in a mountain view one last time, Aurelio and his family made a final trip to Colorado in the days before his passing.
Described as a jovial man, Aurelio had an ever-ready smile for family and friends, with whom he enjoyed spending time. He also had a passion for collecting - he had the ability to see in discarded items a value few others saw. He browsed thrift stores and flea markets in search of finds for his "antique room," which brimmed with an assortment of items, from wind chimes to baseball caps.
Aurelio was preceded in death by his son, Hector Piña (Diana).
He is survived by his wife, Mine; son, Aurelio Piña Jr. (Dolores); daughter, Rosemary Hicks (Freddie); six grandsons: Aurelio III, Jaime, Marcus, Michael, Bryan, and Lucio Rene Jimenez; three great-grandsons; and eight great-granddaughters.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. in Resthaven's Abbey Chapel.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
