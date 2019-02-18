|
|
Lubbock- 55, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Aurelio was born on May 22, 1963 to Antonio and Luisa Valdes. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Luisa Valdes; 2 sisters, Debra Libby and Antonette Valdes; 3 brothers, Antonio Valdes, Jr., Gerardo Valdes, and Felix Valdes; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel . Visitations will follow til 4 p.m. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019