Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Griffin Mortuary Chapel
Aurelio Valdes


Aurelio Valdes Obituary
Lubbock- 55, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Aurelio was born on May 22, 1963 to Antonio and Luisa Valdes. He leaves to cherish his memory; his mother, Luisa Valdes; 2 sisters, Debra Libby and Antonette Valdes; 3 brothers, Antonio Valdes, Jr., Gerardo Valdes, and Felix Valdes; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel . Visitations will follow til 4 p.m. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019
