Lubbock- Aurora Flores, 89 of Lubbock passed away Sunday March 1, 2020. She was born February 28, 1931 to Hipolito and Emilia (Cevallas) Valdez in Nixon, Texas. Aurora married Maximiliano Flores November 28, 1948 in Tahoka. She worked as a nursing aide for several years. Aurora loved to bake anything sweet. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, who she loved dearly. Her laughter and the way she made people laugh will be missed dearly.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Rosario Palomo and husband Pablo of Anson; five sons, Tony and wife Estella all of Lubbock, Oscar and wife Josie of Grand Prairie, Gabriel and wife Christina of Ft. Worth, , Larry and wife Michelle of Midlothian, Jerry and wife MaryJo of Lubbock, and Joe Esquibel of San Antonio; 24 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and 8 great-great grandchildren.
Aurora was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Max in 2011; her parents; her son, Maximiliano Flores, Jr.; grandsons, Jerry "Pappies" Flores, Jr, and Nicholas Flores; and eight siblings.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 5:00 p.m. rosary to be cited at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Venue on Broadway. Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020