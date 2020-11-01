Lubbock- With Deepest Sorrow, we announce that our beloved ?Austin Brooks Reed passed away on October 12, 2020 Born Dec. 26, 1995 in Lubbock to Billy Reed Jr. & Tiffany Nell.



He will be missed by many who knew and loved him.



Austin is survived by his parents Billy, Mary Reed/ Tiffany Nell Siblings Hunter Hudnall, Lauren Reed & James Reed Grandparents Bill, Sonia Reed & Rod, Jill Currey. Cousin Trever & Brittney Locklin



Austin is preceded in death by his Aunt, Cristi Locklin. Private Services pending.



Pictured is Austin with his Dad Billy Reed Jr. In Remembrance of a happy time.



