1/1
Austin Brooks Reed
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Austin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- With Deepest Sorrow, we announce that our beloved ?Austin Brooks Reed passed away on October 12, 2020 Born Dec. 26, 1995 in Lubbock to Billy Reed Jr. & Tiffany Nell.

He will be missed by many who knew and loved him.

Austin is survived by his parents Billy, Mary Reed/ Tiffany Nell Siblings Hunter Hudnall, Lauren Reed & James Reed Grandparents Bill, Sonia Reed & Rod, Jill Currey. Cousin Trever & Brittney Locklin

Austin is preceded in death by his Aunt, Cristi Locklin. Private Services pending.

Pictured is Austin with his Dad Billy Reed Jr. In Remembrance of a happy time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved