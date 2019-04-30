Home

Auvanell (Caswell) Parrish


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Auvanell (Caswell) Parrish Obituary
Brownfield, TX- Auvanell Caswell Parrish was born on August 28,1923 to Charlie Douglas and Bessie Mae Walls Caswell in Hollis, Oklahoma. She died on Sunday, April,28, 2019 in Brownfield. She was 95.

Auvy had lived and worked in Terry County most of her life. She married Burton Parrish in 1943. Burton passed in 1977.

Auvy was preceded in death by both her parents, her husband, 14 brothers and sisters and one son - Richard.

She is survived by daughter Carolyn Bradley, daughter-in-law Linda Parrish, grandchildren Heath and Sabrina Bandy, Tiffany and Byron Smith, and Mitzi and B.J. Oliver. She was also survived by seven great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Brownfield Funeral Home.

Services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, at the Meadow First Baptist Church at 2 p.m. with burial in the Meadow Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
