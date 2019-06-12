|
Lubbock- Ava N. Barley Huddleston 79 of Lubbock passed away Saturday June 8, 2019. Ava was born January 10, 1940 in Lubbock, Texas to L.H. Barley and Lillian Inez (Hammett) Barley. She married Darvin M. Huddleston on March 26, 1959. Ava graduated from Prescott High School in 1958 where she had a talent for singing and playing any instrument that she touched by ear. She attended Texas Tech with a major in music. She was a homemaker and mother then started a career in real estate as a realtor then later, as a broker. She loved playing bridge with friends and attained the Duplicate Ruby Life Master as a bridge player. Ava was a Christian woman and lived her faith throughout her life. Opening her heart and home to anyone that needed a helping hand. The family would like to thank the staff at UMC ER for their kindness and compassion. She is preceded in death by her Husband, Darvin, parents and Brother Robert Barley. She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Lynne and Michael Levassar, Karen and Scott Gibson and her son Charles and his wife Lee Ann; grandchildren Rachelle Levassar, Blaine Gibson and wife Ashley, James Gibson and wife Sarah, Brittany Huddleston, Chad Crouch, Courtney Huddleston, Mindy Huddleston; great grandchildren, Emily Gibson, Kyra Levassar and Ryker Gibson. A Sister, Kay Frazier, and dear family friend Conny Huddleston. Many Nephews, nieces and "adopted" kids and many friends that she played bridge friends that she played with regularly. Her contagious smile will be remembered and missed by all. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Resthaven Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 10:00am in the Resthaven Abbey Chapel, 5740 W. 19th Street in Lubbock. Pallbearers will be Blaine Gibson, James Gibson, Michael Thompson, Brian Brand, John Lee, David Conklin, Chad Stallings and Michael Brady. Honorary Pallbearers will be David Thompson and Kevin Thompson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Meals on Wheels, 2304 34th, Lubbock, TX 79411 or The Bridge Center, 2563 74th, Lubbock, TX 79423
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 12 to June 13, 2019