1/1
Avaneil R. "Nell" Williams
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avaneil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Plains, TX. - Avaneil "Nell" R. Williams, 88, of Plains, TX, passed away on December 1, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. Family will receive guests on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2pm at the First Baptist Church in Plains, TX. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 3pm at Plains Cemetery in Plains, TX. Those left to cherish her memory are her son-in-law, Michael McPherson; grandson, Kelton McPherson; granddaughter, Aimee Jaquez; grandson, John McPherson; seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved