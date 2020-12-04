Plains, TX. - Avaneil "Nell" R. Williams, 88, of Plains, TX, passed away on December 1, 2020, in Lubbock, TX. Family will receive guests on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 2pm at the First Baptist Church in Plains, TX. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at 3pm at Plains Cemetery in Plains, TX. Those left to cherish her memory are her son-in-law, Michael McPherson; grandson, Kelton McPherson; granddaughter, Aimee Jaquez; grandson, John McPherson; seven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



