Lubbock- Avilene Spencer Kirk of Lubbock, went home to be with the Lord, Thursday evening on May 2, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 4 to 6 pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 90 years at 10 am on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Avilene Spencer Kirk's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

She was born October 29, 1928 in Spur and graduated from Littlefield High in 1946. She married Oren A. Kirk, Jr. on July 10, 1948. Her husband passed away July 20, 1982. She was an avid bowler and square dancer before her husband's passing, and since enjoyed spending summers at her place in Pendaries, NM. She worked for LISD for 21 years from 1970 until 1990.

She is survived by her 2 sons Lonnie and Ronnie both of Lubbock; siblings, Corene Spencer and Ilene Christopher both of Lubbock; Barton Spencer and Travis Spencer both of Littlefield; and one brother-in-law, Tommy Kirk of Enochs; along with 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials to Interim Hospice of Lubbock or The Texas Lions Camp.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2019
