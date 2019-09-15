|
|
Crosbyton- Avis Laverne Kirkendall 89 of Crosbyton passed away Friday September 13, 2019. Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Monday September 16, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Crosbyton. Burial will follow in the Crosbyton Cemetery under the care of Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton. A visitation will be held Sunday September 15, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 7:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home of Crosbyton.
Avis was born on June 13, 1930, in Montague County Texas, to George Thomas and Margaret Evalena Jordan Hughes. She married the love of her life Reece Phillip Kirkendall on February 24, 1951 in Crosby County; he passed away on March 26, 2018. Avis was a great cook and phenomenal baker; she loved her family dearly and was very faithful to her church.
Avis is preceded in death by her parents and husband, and a grandson Brandon Lowe.
Avis is survived by two daughters; Kay Burnam and husband Wayne, and Kathy Stallings and husband Benny both of Amarillo, one son; Phillip Kirkendall and wife Shelly of Crosbyton. Avis also leaves behind five grandchildren; Amber, Brian, Clay, Jessica, Justin and two great-granddaughters.
The family suggest memorials be made to the First Baptist Church of Crosbyton.
Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfuneral.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019