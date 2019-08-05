|
|
Lubbock- B.L. Kendall passed away on August 3, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life of 61 years at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Sunset Church of Christ. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view B.L. Kendall's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2019