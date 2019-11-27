Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Resources
More Obituaries for Baltazar Cardenas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Baltazar "BJ" Cardenas


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Baltazar "BJ" Cardenas Obituary
Lubbock- Baltazar "BJ" Cardenas passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The family will host a praise and worship celebration on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 6:00 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 90 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Emmanuel Worship Center. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Baltazar's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
Download Now