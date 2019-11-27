|
|
Lubbock- Baltazar "BJ" Cardenas passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The family will host a praise and worship celebration on Thursday, November 28, 2019, at 6:00 pm followed by a reception at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. We will celebrate his life of 90 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2019, at Emmanuel Worship Center. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019