Lamesa- Memorial service for Barbara Airhart, 83, of Lubbock will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lamesa with Pastor Mike Wilcox officiating. Private burial will be held at Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will follow the memorial service at First Baptist Church Parlor. Barbara passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born March 14,1936 to J.D. and Ila (Gordon) Smith. She was a lifelong member of Klondike Baptist Church. She loved traveling the wonderful country. She was a member of The Delphians Club and Heritage Club. She was very involved with 4-H as an adult leader and won the Silver Spur Award. She worked in retail sales for over 30 years. Barbara is survived by her children, Shara Gay Konechney and husband, Monty of Lubbock, Randy Airhart of Lubbock and Angie Elam and husband, Shelby of Seminole; grandsons, Colton Airhart and Carter Airhart; five great grandsons; and sister, Sharon Graham and husband, Roy of Midland. She is preceded in death by her parents. The family suggests memorials be made to the Buckner Children's Home, 129 Bentwood Ave., Lubbock, TX, 79416 or your local Meals on Wheels. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019