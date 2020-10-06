Ralls- Barbara Ann Adams, 73, departed this life and joined her Heavenly father on Saturday, October 3, 2020.



Barbara was born on April 27, 1947 in Ralls, Texas to Delton and Wanda Ruth Caddell. She graduated from Ralls High School in 1965 and married Kenny Adams in 1967. Barbara and Kenny lived and farmed in the Ralls community while raising their two children. Barbara was a member of First Baptist Church of Ralls, where she taught Sunday School, GA's, and Vacation Bible School. She was blessed to be able to watch all her grandchildren grow into adulthood and, in recent years, her greatest joy came from playing with her great grandchildren. Barbara especially loved Christmas and was known to "over do it" when giving gifts to her grandchildren.



Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Delton and Wanda Ruth Caddell, and her husband Kenny Adams.



She is survived by her daughter Janet Thornton and husband Philip of Lubbock, and son Layne Adams and wife Dawn of Ralls. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Micah Reaves (Bryan), Garrett Thornton (Breeann), Morgan Duncan (Hayden), Haileigh Muehlstein (Jake), Darby Thornton (Emma), and Chase Espe (Morgan). Barbara was blessed with five great grandchildren: Graham Reaves, Hudson Reaves, Ripley Thornton, Bentley Espe, and Brynsley Espe. She is also survived by her brother James Caddell (Tretha) and sister Brenda Crump (Don), as well as several nieces and nephews.



Due to Barbara's desire to protect her friends and extended family from COVID-19, her life will be celebrated in a private graveside service on Monday, October 5 at the Ralls Cemetery.



Barbara's family is grateful to the doctors and nurses in the UMC COVID-19 unit for their kindness and compassion, and to her many friends and family members for their prayers and encouragement .



The family requests memorials be made in Barbara's honor to Plains Baptist Assembly or to First Baptist Church of Ralls.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store