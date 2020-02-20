Home

Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Barbara Ann Hopson


1958 - 2020
Barbara Ann Hopson Obituary
Lubbock- 61, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. at New Millennium Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. She leaves to cherish her memory; her husband, Roy Hopson; daughter, Wanda (Auncha) Fulcher; two sons, Aaron (Christina) Fulcher, Sr. and Tyree (Shantasia) Fulcher; sister, Linda Sinches; brother, Norman Fulcher; four grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
