Lubbock- 70 passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Barbara was born on September 16, 1950, to Horace Shelby and Ruthie Mae (Wheeler) Shelby. Barbara attended school in Lee and Lubbock County. She worked 20 plus years for Texas Instrument in Lubbock, Texas before retiring in 1997. She leaves cherished memories, her siblings, Ethel Jean Shelby, Ardus West, Evelyn Shelby, Joe Shelby, Etta Shelby, Joyce Dodd, Carolyn Jackson, Eddie Shelby, Teresa Rutherford; stepdaughter, Tara Johnson; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.