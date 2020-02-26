|
|
Lubbock- Barbara Daniels was released from Parkinson's Disease to walk and leap and praise God on February 23, 2020. She was born to Clarence Cox and Mildred Dickerson Cox Hunter on May 9, 1935. She graduated from McAlester High School and got her associates degree from Central Christian College in Bartlesville, OK. She met her forever love, David, the week before he was inducted into the army and married the week, he got out of the army 3 years later, without seeing each other in between! They packed a lot into the next 63 years.
In 1966, she and her family moved to the Philippines to be missionaries. Upon their return in 1971, she worked as a secretary at Brown Elementary in Lubbock and then as secretary in the Bible department at Lubbock Christian College. During this time, she completed her Bachelor's degree in Education and graduated in 1983, the same day as her son. She then taught at most of the Junior Highs in Lubbock until her retirement in 2002.
She was a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a life-long member of the Church of Christ and a true, hospitable servant of God. She was a favorite to most of her students, church youth, and especially grandkids, who fondly remember spending a week with "PaPa and GiGi" every summer. She was a gifted seamstress and cook. Her sense of humor and "never say die" attitude carried her through the considerable hardships and heartache of Parkinson's disease. She was wheelchair bound the last 7 years of her life and cared for in her home by her husband. Her greatest desire till the very end was to serve others, and her greatest joy was the knowledge that her family would join her someday in Heaven.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, sister Virginia Impson, and brother Kenneth Hunter.
She is survived by her husband, David Daniels of Lubbock; Daughter Diane Barnett (David) of Lubbock; Son David Daniels (Dana) of Wichita Falls; grandchildren Whitney Cochran (Jordan), Kenny Barnett, Douglas Daniels, and Cherise Daniels; great grandchildren Everett and Callie Cochran; and many friends. She is also survived by two brothers, Eddie Hunter and Wes Hunter both of Florida. Her laughter, fun, orneriness, and loving spirit will be missed by everyone who loved her.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, February 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Wolfforth Church of Christ at 715 5th St in Wolfforth, TX. Memorial service will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Wolfforth Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the mission fund at Wolfforth Church of Christ: P.O. Box 280 Wolfforth, TX 79382.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020