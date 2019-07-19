|
Brownfield- 62, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Barbara was born to Tommy and Barbara Flournoy in Brownfield, TX. She graduated from Brownfield High School. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory; father, Tommy Flournoy; two sisters, Tommie Flournoy and Donna Hill; five brothers, Jimmy Flournoy, Michael Cleveland, Tommy Flournoy, Jr., Roderick Flournoy, and Carlos Flournoy; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Brownfield, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Brownfield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019