Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Greater New Hope Baptist Church
Brownfield, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara Delores (Flournoy) Foster

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara Delores (Flournoy) Foster Obituary
Brownfield- 62, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Barbara was born to Tommy and Barbara Flournoy in Brownfield, TX. She graduated from Brownfield High School. Barbara leaves to cherish her memory; father, Tommy Flournoy; two sisters, Tommie Flournoy and Donna Hill; five brothers, Jimmy Flournoy, Michael Cleveland, Tommy Flournoy, Jr., Roderick Flournoy, and Carlos Flournoy; a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, Brownfield, TX. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Brownfield, TX under the direction of Griffin Mortuary.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 19 to July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now