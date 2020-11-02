Lubbock- The family of Barbara Elliott will celebrate her life of 70 years at 12:30 PM on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. Her family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel & Memorial Designers. She passed on Sunday, October 25, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the services. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
, where you are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.