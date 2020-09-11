1/1
Barbara Evelyn Chandler
1934 - 2020
Lubbock- Barbara Evelyn (Brown) Chandler, 86, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. She was born June 14, 1934 in East Liverpool, Ohio to Arthur Henry Brown and Mildred Ellen (Thomas) Brown. Barbara faced hardship early in life losing her father when she was only 18 months old, but the perseverance of her mother to provide for four children instilled a dedication to family she carried throughout her life.

She was a devoted wife and a dedicated mother who carried the load when the love of her life was overseas serving the country, they both loved deeply. Not only did she work full-time, she was always there to help her children with schoolwork and activities and to make life as normal as possible when dad was away. Barbara was also a doting grandmother dedicated to providing her grandsons support, encouragement, advice, and most of all her undying love. She was the best mother-in-law any son-in-law or daughter-in-law could ever hope to have.

Barbara held many jobs over the years, but her favorite was the 18 years she spent working for the United States Postal Service in Shallowater, Texas where she developed many lifelong friendships. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star having served as Worthy Matron. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Shallowater, Texas.

Barbara is survived by daughter, Kimberly Chandler Wilson and husband, Steven; grandson, Logan G. Wilson and wife, Kaitlyn Jackson Wilson; daughter-in-law Kimberly Allen Chandler; grandson, Colton R. Chandler; brother, Stanley Brown and wife, Florence; many nieces and nephews; very dear friends; and beloved dog, Henry.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Robert F. Chandler; son, Timothy Robert Chandler; granddaughter, Alicia Laurel Wilson; her parents; sister, Miriam Wiseman; and brother, Donald Brown.

Barbara wanted to express special thanks to Heartland house, Kristi Townsen, Tiffany O'Brien, and all the other caretakers there.

Viewing will be Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. with services at 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home, 5740 W 19th St. Lubbock, TX 79407



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
SEP
14
Service
10:00 AM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
