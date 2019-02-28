|
Lubbock- Barbara "Gail" House, 82, passed away on February 25, 2019 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born in Hockley County on May 28, 1936 and later moved to Crosbyton, Texas where she completed high school.
She fondly recalled her early adult working years as a home service agent for the South Plains Electric Co-Op. In her late 20's and as a full-time working mother, she began her university education which culminated in earning a Ph.D. from Texas Tech University in Home Economics Education and Psychology of Aging in 1979. During the course of her teaching career, she was named "Outstanding Professor" and "Distinguished Alumni". While teaching, she also served as Assistant Dean of the College of Home Economics at Texas Tech. Her research area focused on gerontology and she was honored as a recipient of a national research fellowship (one of 15 in the nation) by the National Gerontological Society of America.
In 1972, she and her husband, Jerry House founded House Bronze Fine Arts Foundry which she co-owned for 38 years. The foundry cast bronze statuary and monuments for artists across the United States, and Gail was instrumental in the success of the foundry.
Gail was also passionate about community service and served in leadership roles in a number of civic organizations. She was a former President of the Lubbock Women's Club and served on the ARCS Foundation, Inc., National Board of Directors. She treasured her membership in in her P.E.O. Chapter FJ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry P. House, her parents Robert and Daisy Ellis, and by her sister Bobbie Ellis. She is survived by her children, Debra Stewart (Bobby), and Jay House (Page), and granddaughters, Jocelyn House and Harper House; sister Kay and multiple nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday March 1, 2019 at Lakeridge United Methodist Church in Lubbock. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park.
A reception and celebration will be held at the Lubbock Women's Club following the interment from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to the House Endowment for the College of Human Sciences. For online gifts go to https://give2tech.com// 1) Search for "House Endowment" 2) Enter dollar amount 3) Complete additional gift information. By mail, make checks payable to Texas Tech Foundation and note the House Endowment Send to Texas Tech University System Financial Services, Box 41160, Lubbock, TX 79409-1160.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019