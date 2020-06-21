Lubbock- Barbara "Bobbi" J. Bernard died on June 12, 2020. Barbara was born on August 22, 1937 to Byron E. Bernard and Helen Irene Bernard in Omaha, Nebraska.



After graduating from Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority, she moved to Denver, Colorado to work in the insurance business. She became an avid snow skier and square dancer, and she enjoyed comparing bowling league scores with her father until his death.



She continued to work in the insurance business after moving to Lubbock in 1970, where she was a member of First Christian Church, serving as deacon and coaching the girls softball team. Bobbi loved to read and was a frequent visitor to Barnes and Noble - her favorite store. Ever the "fun" Aunt, she always had a joke or a funny card and she loved being part of family gatherings, especially when her brother-in-law was cooking ribs and serving corn-on-the cob. Bobbi cared deeply for her family and they will miss her.



Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister, Shirley A. Sharp, her brother-in-law George I. Sharp and her niece's husband, Ronald J. King. She is survived by a nephew, Scott W. Sharp and wife, Nancy, of Lubbock, Texas, a niece, Kim A. King, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, and by grandnephews and nieces Travis Sharp and wife, Cathy (and their children Tucker and Ella); Sara Sharp and husband Jason Harner; and, Tanner King.



Bobbi donated her body to the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



