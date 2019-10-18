|
|
Lubbock- Barbara Jenkins Trotter died peacefully in her sleep October 13, 2019 after a few years of a journey into dementia and a few months of a battle with pancreatic cancer. After a private family burial, a memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church at 1 P.M. on October 21st. A reception with the family will follow.
Barbara was born June 21, 1937 in Maysville, Oklahoma to Newt and Bettie Jenkins. She graduated from Hughes High School (OK) and Oklahoma State University. She began her career as a Registered and Licensed Dietitian at the VA Hospital in Houston. She met Ben in Sunday school class at South Main Baptist Church, and they married August 7, 1965.
A son Paul was born July 2, 1967 and a second son Brian was born December 16, 1972. Until Brian entered middle school Barbara was a devoted and outstanding full time mother. For the next several years she worked at Covenant Health.
Among her life achievements were being a Proverbs 31 woman, a faithful and devoted wife, a loving and supportive mother and a dedicated volunteer at Calvary Baptist Church. At Calvary her first love was teaching first grade Sunday school for some 20 years. Additionally, she met each Tuesday with the men and women who make small pillows for patients in hospitals and nursing facilities. Teaching children about Christian missions in Vacation Bible School was another of her devoted activities.
Barbara is survived by her husband Ben, son Brian and his wife Suzanne of Austin, and their children Sarah and Jackson. She was preceded in death by her parents, son Paul, brother Nelson and sister LaClaire.
The family thanks Teresa Scoggins and Rosa and Melissa of Promiseland Assisted Living for their kind, caring, and professional services. Hospice nurse Jodi Jolly was also a gift from God in the services she provided.
Rather than flowers the family requests donations to the Children's Ministry of Calvary Baptist Church where Barbara served.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019