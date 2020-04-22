|
Lubbock- Barbara Jolene Boulware Jantzen passed away on April 19, 2020. Jolene was born on August 2, 1929 in Hammon, Oklahoma to the late William T. and Mary "Mamie" C. Boulware.
She graduated from Hammon High School in 1947 and married Paul E. Jantzen in 1948. They had two children, Stephen Craig and Pamela Sue. The family lived in several locations due to Paul's Air Force career and settled in Lubbock in 1962. She worked in retail before becoming a full-time homemaker. She was a founding and faithful member of Trinity Church in Lubbock where she exemplified a life of service by teaching Sunday School; managing the production of the member picture directory for several years; leader of ministry to supply food for funerals for several years; volunteered at the clothing ministry; hosted a home group as well as being involved in other ministries. She was beloved by the many who called her friend, confidant and mentor. Jolene was the youngest and last surviving sibling of 7 brothers and sisters. Her husband Paul passed away in 2007.
Private Family Funeral services will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can safely attend. Interment will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Elk City, Oklahoma. Services have been entrusted to the care of Richard and Tammy Dugger and the staff of Martin-Dugger Funeral Home in Elk City, Oklahoma.
Cherishing her memory are her daughter Pam and son Steve and his wife Pam, 3 grandchildren Christie (Rick) da Silva, Nicole Thomas and Daniel (Rocky) Shafer and 7 great grandchildren Sam, Jack, Clara, Jantzen, Izzy, Dabney and John and many other extended family.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Paul Jantzen; parents, William and Mamie Boulware.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heartline Pregnancy Center, c/o Trinity Church, 7002 Canton Ave., Lubbock, TX 79413.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020