LUBBOCK- A celebration of the life of Barbara Joyce Eastham, 81, of Lubbock, Texas will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her graveside at Resthaven Memorial Park. Please celebrate the life of Barbara by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.
Barbara passed away February 22, 2020. She was born July 1, 1938 in Wichita Falls, TX to James and Viola Tucker. She graduated from Wichita Falls High School. Barbara married Jerry Eastham on August 15, 1958 in Wichita Falls. They made their home in Lubbock in 1961. She and her husband opened J and J Barbeque on Texas Ave. Open Monday through Friday from 11 am until We Run Out. Barbara was an avid Texas Tech Basketball fan and enjoyed traveling with her husband. She was preceded in death by his parents, her husband, son, Brandon Eastham in 2004 and her brother, James Tucker, Jr.
Loved ones include son Bryan Eastham and wife, Norma, of Houston; grandchildren Jeremy and Kristopher Eastham sister, Margaret Whitfield and husband; brother-in-law, Joe Eastham; sister-in-law, Janice Hoelsher of Blountville Tennessee, Melissa Summers of Houston and Carolyn Tucker of Big Sandy; special family friend, Brian McPeak;Brandon Eastham's significant other, Melinda Mace of Waco; numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020