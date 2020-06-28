Lubbock- Barbara Bushland, 78 of Lubbock, Texas passed away on June 23, 2020. We will be celebrating her life at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel with a viewing at 1:15 pm and a service at 2:00 pm, Monday, June 29, 2020. Barbara was born in Lubbock to Edward and Reba Hollinsworth on Feb 19, 1942. A Lubbock High graduate she completed her masters at Texas Tech alongside her daughter Tanya in 86. She worked as a teacher for over 35 years before retiring from Preston Smith Elementary. Gracious, timeless and fun-loving. Friends close to her know that she had a childlike wonderment and enjoyed life. She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Terranova Stocking; her Companion, Fred Sullivent, and her two brothers James and Larry Hollinsworth; along with loving grandchildren and friends. Loving, caring mother, friend, sister, and partner. God has you in his keeping. We have you in our hearts. Too soon - forever loved. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.