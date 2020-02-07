|
|
Lubbock- Barbara Kathleen "Bobbi" Hintergardt, 71, of Lubbock passed away on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020. She was born in Dallas, Texas on February 20th, 1948 and later moved to Lubbock, graduating from Lubbock High School in 1966. After graduation, she went on to obtain both a bachelor's and master's degree in education from Texas Tech University and later completed a master's in counseling through Amberton University.
Bobbi was passionate about education, spending much of her career in classrooms across West Texas. Working with children brought her great joy; in addition, she served as an instructor at South Plains College. Later in life she continued seeking ways to help others by pursuing training in counseling. She was also an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Texas Tech throughout her life.
She is survived by her son Jeff McMillan, daughter-in-law Cornelia Parker, and niece Lily Parker McMillan all of London, UK; her daughter Tobi McMillan of Lubbock; her brother David Moriarty of Ruidoso, NM. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jeanne Ham and James Moriarty and her siblings Janet and Ronnie Moriarty.
A small group of family and friends will celebrate her life on Sunday, February 9th. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bobbi's memory be made to Communities in Schools of the South Plains.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2020