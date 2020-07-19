Granbury, Texas- Barbara Locke Richards Stevens, 83, passed away July 9, 2020, in Granbury, Texas. Just like she planned it. In a comfortable room with a bookcase full of books, trail mix on the table, frig full of cokes, and her favorite pictures on the wall. (Of course she did.)
She was born Barbara Locke in 1937 to two loving parents Carl & Mae Locke, in Littlefield, Texas. Barbara attended Crescent Drive Church of Christ. She grew up on a little cotton farm knowing how to pick cotton, hoe weeds, pluck a chicken, and cook cornbread. But she would rather stay inside and read.
Barbara was the oldest of three children (much to her delight). She didn't like having Carlene as a little sister. Barbara would get her caregivers laughing with the stories about her and Carlene. She adored her little brother Lloyd. She always wished Lloyd would come walking through the front door at Christmas unannounced just one more time. Barbara was later blessed with another sister, Nancy Dow. Barbara would organize family reunions around the holidays. (Of course she would.)
Barbara graduated from West Texas State College with a Bachelor's degree (English) and marriage to Bill Richards in 1959. Barbara was blessed with two children Andy and Mark. She graduated from Texas Woman's University with a Master's degree in Library Science in 1966. They moved to Levelland, Texas, where Barbara was always organizing something. She was a cub scout leader and book club leader. (Of course she was.) She attended Cactus Drive Church of Christ and made many life-long friends.
Barbara was the K-12 librarian for Sundown ISD for 27 years from 1975 to 2002. She did a little bit of everything from repairing books, running AV equipment, and directing one-act play. (Of course she did.) She often spoke of the teachers she counted as her friends. She had a real love-hate relationship with the coaches, especially Burnell Stevens. I don't think she ever got over them teasing her about the "Cheap Trick" concert tee ('81, All Shook Up Tour) she borrowed from Andy to wear for dress-up day. How was she supposed to know what the name meant? She tried her best to make a positive change in every student's life or at least warp them a little. When she found the occasional Playboy magazine, she would paste paper doll outfits on all the pictures and return it to the hiding place in hopes that someone would read the magazine articles. It was her library after all.
She taught library sciences at Texas Tech University during the summer semesters back in the 1980s. She mostly used these classes to indoctrinate the next generation of librarians "the right way" to run a library. (Of course she did.)
Barbara was preceded in death by her father Carl 1974, her mother Mae 2006, her brother Lloyd 1991, and her sister Carlene 2010.
Survivors include her sister Nancy Dow Yandell, two children Andy Richards and Mark Richards, and two grandchildren, Seth Richards and Haden Richards. She was blessed to have Kathy as her best friend. Kathy was always there, through thick and thin, with every move, and who stayed with her every step of the way until she couldn't remember anymore.
The family suggests memorials to your local library, Alzheimer's Research, or the charity of your choice
. A very special thanks to her caregivers at Waterview The Cove Assisted Living Center in Granbury who cared for and loved her too.
A memorial service has been delayed due to the pandemic.