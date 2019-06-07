|
Richardson, formerly of Lubbock- Barbara Lou Lambert Foster, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Richardson, Texas. She was born April 10, 1938 in Lubbock to the late Lee Roy and Faye Lambert. She graduated from Lubbock High School in 1956 and went on to graduate from Texas Tech University in 1959 with her degree in English. She received her Master's in 1978. While at Texas Tech, she was a member of the Sigma Tau Delta, International English Honor Society. On August 16, 1960 she married William Thomas Foster, Sr. He preceded her in death in 1973.
Barbara started student teaching at Smiley Wilson Junior High after graduation. Her first teaching jobs were in Brownfield, Wolfforth and later Gallup, New Mexico. In 1974 Barbara became a social worker for the Department of Human Services for aged, disabled and blind in Lubbock. After working as a social worker, she got a job teaching in Fort Valley, Georgia where she taught high school English, speech and theater. In 1978 she returned to Lubbock and started teaching in Tahoka. Her teaching career consisted of a sponsor of UIL university interscholastic league and a variety of English courses to juniors and seniors. Being a single mother, she taught adult education two nights a week and helped many people in the community receive their GED.
In 1996, Barbara left the public-school system and started teaching in the Texas prison system. She worked at the Smith Unit in Lamesa, Formby Unit in Plainview, and Montford Unit in Lubbock. Some of her various roles were teaching adult education to inmates to receive their GED, spearheading the cognitive intervention program, which focuses on individual's behavior and how to change. Barbara finally retired from teaching in 2003 and moved to Plano in 2011.
Throughout the many educational opportunities, she had, one of her greatest prides came in 1993 when she became PFLAG President of the Lubbock Chapter. She proudly brought her family to meetings and her presence was to support her son and to the LGBTQ community and their families, which she felt would educate everyone. She was an eloquent, powerful and influential advocate for equal rights and human rights.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Piper Dawn Foster Kiser and William Thomas Foster Jr., Son in-law Danny Kiser and her grandchildren, Nolan James Kiser and Harvey Daniel Kiser.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at St. John's United Methodist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Janet Stuart, Mira Coulter, LaWanda Gust, Danny Kiser. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial be made to legacycares.org.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 7 to June 8, 2019