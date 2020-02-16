|
Lubbock- Barbara Lucille Smith, 72, of Lubbock went to be with Jesus on February 14, 2020. She was born April 13, 1947 in Lubbock, Texas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6-8:00 pm, Tuesday evening. Services will be held at 11:00 am, Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at the Quaker Avenue Church of God. Burial will follow at Peaceful Gardens Memorial Park. For more information on Barbara's life and to leave condolences for the family go to www.sandersfuneralhome.com
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020