Lubbock- Graveside services for Barbara Mewborn Davis, 76, of Lubbock will be 11:00 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 6:00-7:30 pm Friday at Sanders Funeral Home.
She died October 13, 2019. She was born to Elvis and Martha Mewborn on October 5, 1943 in Lubbock. She worked for Texas Cream Bakery for several years and Dart Cleaners until retiring in 1997. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and her brother, Gerald.
She is survived by her two sons, Keith Davis (Rachel) Kyle Davis (Teatra), daughter, Deana Barker; brother, Don Mewborn and her sister Verna Greer; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren and one on the way; her best friends, Sandy and J.C. Cox.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019