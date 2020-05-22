|
|
Lubbock- 59, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Ford Memorial C.O.G.I.C. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Barbara was born to Clemmie and the late Louise Sheppard on February 21, 1961. She graduated Roosevelt and continued her education at South Plains College. She leaves to cherish her memory; her father, Clemmie Sheppard; 4 daughters, Tamieka (Victor) Hopkins, DeLeshia (Donnell) Brown, Chaka Sheppard, and Aja Parker; 6 siblings, Sandra Watkins, Brenda Harris, Patricia (Ray) Mosley, Timothy (Tonnie) Sheppard, Gary Sheppard, and Gregory (Tammy) Sheppard; five grandchildren; son, Chulo; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 22 to May 23, 2020