Lubbock- Barbara Gainer Shobert, 73, of Lubbock, formerly of Levelland, passed from this life on November 18, 2019. Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Krestridge Funeral Home Chapel.
She is survived by her husband, Don Shobert of Lubbock; children, Kim DeArmond of Graham, Kristi Morris of Post, Debra Shobert of Lubbock, Bubba Shobert of Lubbock, and Donna Crain of Lubbock; sisters, Teresa Simpson and Ann Winegar, both of Lubbock; brothers, Kenneth Winegar of Levelland and Richard Winegar of Cedar Park; 10 grandchildren; and 6 great grandchildren.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019