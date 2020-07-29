1/1
Barbara (Burns) Thorn
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- Barbara Jane Thorn passed away on July 25, 2020. We will celebrate her life of 82 years at a later date at Fredrick Cemetery in Fredrick, Oklahoma. You are encouraged to sign a virtual guestbook by selecting the icon and below the obituary is a place to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net

Barbara Jane Thorn was born on September 11, 1937, to TJ and Lou Burns in Frederick, Oklahoma. She graduated from Frederick High School in 1955 and attended the University of Oklahoma. She married Jerry Thorn in 1955, and they have two daughters. Barbara was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lubbock and a member of the Samaritan Class. Her many friends and family blessed her.

She is preceded in death by her parents, TJ and Lou Burns, and sister Marylou Aeschleman.

Barbara is survived by her husband Jerry, daughter Terri and husband, Jay; daughter, Laurie; sister Nancy and husband, Kent, granddaughter, Abby and husband Kyle; grandson, Alex; and several nieces and nephews.

The family of Barbara Jane Thorn would like for memorial contributions donated to a favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved