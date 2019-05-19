|
12/18/1942-5/19/2009- Barbara W. Riley, 66, was born on Dec. 18, 1942, in Nordheim, DeWitt County. She was the daughter of Edwin F. and Bernice Ruth Meishen Wagner. She attended school in Nordheim and was valedictorian of the 1961 graduating class. Barbara was a 1965 honor student of Southwest Texas State in San Marcos with a B.S. in Education. She taught several years at Del Valle ISD in Austin and retired from LISD after 15 years as a secretary to the assistant principal at Monterey High School in Lubbock.
She married John Riley on Jan. 29, 1966 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Runge. Barbara was a member of Christ the King Cathedral in Lubbock.
Barbara is survived by her husband, John of Lubbock; and by two sons, David Riley and wife Megan and Jeff Riley and wife Lori, all of Dallas; and by 3 granddaughters, Lilly, Bridget & Violet.
It has been 10 years since you left this earth, and not a day goes by that you are not remembered and loved.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019