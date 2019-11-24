|
Lubbock- Beatrice Elizabeth (Carter) Byrne, 93, of Lubbock, passed away November 16, 2019. She had been struggling with dementia for the past 7-8 years among other ailments. Bea suffered a stroke on November 14th, and passed away on Saturday the 16th. She was born January 31, 1926, to Homer D. and Mary (Hill) Carter in Grady County, Oklahoma. Bea married Horace K. Byrne, May 21, 1946. Bea and Hoss worked together building one of Lubbock's first food catering businesses in the 1950's through the 1960's. They served many cotton co-ops in and around Lubbock as well as departments at now Texas Tech University. The business was known for Hoss's bar-b-que and Bea's pies. After hanging up her apron, Bea worked in Texas Tech's Building Maintenance Department. She and Hoss were fierce Red Raider fans rarely missing a home game. Bea was happiest hosting Sunday family dinners and family holidays. She answered to Mom, Oma, Beezy, and Aunt Bea. Bea was a member of Redbud Baptist Church, and was also ministered to by Glad Tidings Church, Pastors Jared and Jessica Baker.
Bea and Horace had 3 children, Charlotte Hoffman Burt and husband Larry, Matt Lavelle Byrne, and Michael Ray Byrne and wife Vickie; 4 grandchildren, Ginger, Nicholas, JoAnna, and Aaron; 4 great grandchildren, Madison, Shelby, Jaxtyn, and Raevyn; a host of nieces and nephews, and extended family.
Beatrice is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Horace in 2012; a son, Matt Lavelle Byrne in 2005; and a grandchild, Aaron Byrne Hoffman in 1990.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on December 7, 2019, at Fairlawn Cemetery in Chickasha, OK.
The family would like to thank the staff at BeeHive Assisted Living and Accolade Hospice for the loving care provided on her journey.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Bea's name to a .
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019