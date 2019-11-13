|
|
Lubbock- Mass of Christian Burial for Beatrice Kay Carrasco, 69, of Lubbock will be recited at 2 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church with Father George Roney officiating. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. A Rosary will be held at 7 pm, Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home's Abbey Chapel. Beatrice passed from this life Monday, November 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 30, 1950 in Amarillo, Texas to the late Stephen and Audelinda Garcia. She married the love of her life Jesse Luitt Carrasco in 1972. Beatrice was a Registered Nurse retiring from Covenant Hospital after many years. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Jesse, 3 children Julie Patino, Stephen Carrasco and Jesse Carrasco, Jr., 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, 2 brothers, Edward and LeRoy Garcia. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019