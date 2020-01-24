|
BROWNFIELD- Becky Gaye Chambers, wife, mom, Nana and friend, passed away on January 22, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1944, to James Omer "J.O." and Dorothy Jane Burnett in Tyler, Texas. Becky grew up in Brownfield, Texas and graduated from Brownfield High School in 1962. She married James Clayton "Jimmy" Chambers on January 25, 1963; today marked 57 years of marriage.
Becky served as the Education, Financial and Student Secretary at First Baptist Church, for 37 years before retiring in June 2018. Becky loved her church family and served in several ministries including the nursery and children's ministry. Throughout her life, she served in leadership and volunteer roles, receiving honors for her work and service, in several organizations in the community. Becky also served as second mom to several special friends and family members. She found joy in her grandchildren and always supported them in their activities.
She was greeted in heaven by her parents, and grandson, Dylan Thomas.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmy; children, Todd Chambers and wife Barbie Chambers of Lubbock and Jamie Chambers Williams and husband Chad Williams of Floydada; grandchildren, Montana Williams, Emily Chambers and Macy Chambers; sister Beverly Turman of Lamesa; and several nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Brownfield Funeral Home. We will celebrate her life of 75 years at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Brownfield, Texas, with internment following in the Terry County Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Dylan Sloan Thomas Memorial Fund, First National Bank Floydada, or the Building Fund at First Baptist Church Brownfield.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020